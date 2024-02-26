Iwobi, Bassey saw Onana in post and thought it was Cameroon at AFCON - Nigerians mock Man Utd

Manchester United goalie, Andre Onana

Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were on target as Fulham defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the English top-flight game played on Saturday at Old Trafford - with Harry Maguire getting the lone strike for the hosts.

The Super Eagles fans have capitalised on the opportunity to taunt Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, bragging that Nigeria will always beat the Indomitable Lions.



However, some supporters feel Iwobi and Bassey should have helped Nigeria win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as opposed to scoring in a league game.



Below are some reactions



I remember when Ten Hag said 'We are now playing every game as final' and the rest is history - Mike Misheck Mike



A late defeat at Old Trafford. That was a dangerous defeat for Erik ten Hag. We didn't have a clue on the pitch for the whole game - Dennis Wendo

Cameron will always be under Nigeria when it comes to football be it on African soil or Europe. Well done guys - Aliyu Salihu



Fulham were the better side from the start, Iwobi had a good game and would've had a hattrick if he had taken his chances - Eugene Jnr



Onana went to eliminate Cameroon early enough so that he could rush back and finish Manchester United completely - Bomario Tam London



Iwobi and Bassey scored goals they couldn't score in the Afcon final when the Super Eagles needed it most - Linus Mary Samuel



Sweet revenge, I remember Bruno Fernandes winning it for Manchester United in stoppage time in the first leg, what goes around comes around - David Bez

Onana escaped Nigeria in Ivory Coast. Calvin Bassey and Iwobi just hunted him to Manchester United to give him his own share of the two goals he escaped - Wisdom Ezrah



Iwobi and Bassey saw Onana and thought they were playing against Cameroon - Anselem Ekene



Iwobi and Bassey made sure Manchester United paid for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations - Dan Ifeanyi