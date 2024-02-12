J.A Kufuor Cup to be unveiled on Tuesday

The ceremony is expected to take place at the residence of the former President at Peduase

The much-anticipated J.A Kufuor Cup between premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC is set to be unveiled on Tuesday, 13th February 2024.

The match organised by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation is to honour the profound legacy of the former President and also climax his 85th birthday celebration.



The ceremony is expected to take place at the residence of the former President at Peduase before the main event in Kumasi.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and other associations have all pledged their support to make this year’s competition a memorable one.



The match will take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.