J.E Sarpong backtracks on Hearts of Oak comments, open to a return

Coach Sarpong earlier he did not have an interest in the Hearts job

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has seemingly opened the door to a potential return to Hearts of Oak.

The experienced gaffer has thrown himself back in contention for the vacant Hearts coaching role after reportedly distancing himself from the job some few days ago.



“I will not offer myself to Coach them (Hearts) because I don’t want to die early”- Coach Sarpong was quoted as saying on Newsfile on GTV sports plus when asked whether he would consider an offer to take over the job.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana, the manager backtracked on those comments and said he will be willing to step in and stabilize the team.



Sarpong however added that he will need certain guarantees before considering the offer.



“I met Opare Addo who is a very close friend of mine and I told him this is a team that gave me the platform to become one of the great coaches in the country so what is happening Hearts of Oak disturbs me” he told FootballMadeInGhana.

“So I will like to go back there momentarily to coach them and not charge for my service. All I want is for them to sort my fuel for me and when the team is stabilized I leave.



“I am a professional so if they approach me with good terms I will come back why not. Hearts made me what I am so if they want me to come back and help why not



“It will depend on the terms and the level of trust they have in me and how I will like to operate as a coach”



The Accra-based giants are without a substantive coach since Kosta Papic left the club last week based on personal reasons.