J.E Sarpong cautions Kwesi Appiah against Black Stars job

Kwasi Appiah has applied for the Black Stars job

Veteran coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong is opposed to Kwasi Appiah's desire for a third stint with the Black Stars.

Appiah, who has led the senior national team on two occasions, has applied for the position again after Otto Addo's resignation.



Appiah confirmed on Thursday that he had applied, and reactions have been mixed, including Sarpong, who believes it is a bad decision.



"Kwasi Appiah should not involve himself with these GFA people. Looking at the circumstances under which he left the Black Stars, he should have advised himself that there are clubs in the country he can coach, but why is he always going after the national team?," Sarpong said on Happy FM.



"In Egypt, look at how people insulted and abused him. So he hasn’t learned a lesson from it. The chances are that they will not give him the job. So why is he going there? "These are the same people who fired you.

He added: “Is it the right time for Kwesi Appiah to return to the Black Stars? "Do you think these people, whom you washed in public, will be able to work with you?



"Where he is heading is on slippery ground," he added.



Appiah first coached Ghana from 2012 to 2014 and was in charge when the Black Stars competed in the World Cup in Brazil but was fired after the tournament.



He returned for a second stint in 2017, which also lasted two years, as his contract was not renewed by the football association after Ghana failed to impress at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.