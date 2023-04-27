Jérôme Boateng's bodily harm case to be revised by Bavarian Supreme Court

German-born Ghanaian footballer Jérôme Boateng

German-born Ghanaian footballer Jérôme Boateng faces a dilemma on the amount of penalty to be imposed on him for the bodily harm verdict.

After nearly six months since his conviction, the case files have reached the next instance at the Bavarian Supreme State Court.



Boateng was found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend during a Caribbean vacation, and the Munich Regional Court I sentenced him to a fine of 120 daily rates of 10,000 euros each, amounting to a total of 1.2 million euros. If the verdict is upheld, it would result in the football star having a criminal record.



The legal dispute has been dragging on, and a higher fine of 1.8 million euros was imposed on Boateng by the Munich District Court in 2021, with 60 daily rates of 30,000 euros each. Convicts are considered to have a criminal record with more than 90 daily rates.

The 6th Criminal Senate of the Bavarian Supreme State Court will now deliberate on the revisions made by Boateng's former partner and the public prosecutor's office. The case will proceed to a new main hearing, the third in the proceedings, which has yet to be scheduled.



Boateng, a member of the 2014 German team that won the World Cup, could face severe consequences depending on the outcome of the trial.