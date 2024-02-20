JA Kufuor Cup: Tecno Mobile rewards Steve Mukwala

The JA Kufuor Cup is an initiative of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation

Steve Mukwala, a leading marksman of Asante Kotoko, was adjudged Man of the Match last Sunday in the game against Nsoatrreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mukwala, who scored Kotoko’s winning goal in the JA Kufuor Cup match, for his reward was given a Tecno Canon 25 by Tecno Mobile. Tecno Mobile were one of the sponsors of the cup match.



The prize was presented to him by former Black Stars player Steven Appiah, after the match.



He expressed his excitement over the feat saying it was good for the team's confidence.



Mukwala said the win would also motivate them to Keep their performances stable in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said they were bent on winning the league at the end of the season.



Asante Kotoko became the first winner of the JA Kufuor Cup match after beating Nosatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.



The JA Kufuor Cup is an initiative of the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to honour the former President and also to raise funds for the activities of the foundation.