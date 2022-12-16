JE Sarpong wants world-class, bold coach for Black Stars

Coach JE Sarpong

Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to hire a world-class coach to lead the Black Stars.

Following Otto Addo's resignation following the country's early exit from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars are without a substantive coach.



Ghana failed to advance to the next round of the Mundial, exiting the group stage with only three points and finishing last in Group H.



“He should be a world-class coach who should do everything to avoid being influenced in selecting players who are in top shape and fit his strategy and game plan.



"He should also be a coach who knows his job and will avoid any external influence, “he stressed.

Coach Sarpong also urged the GFA to recruit a highly qualified team of administrators to manage the Black Stars with the view of instilling a sense of competitiveness in them.



“The FA should adopt a triangular system of team-building, comprising the recruitment of highly qualified staff to administer the team, a talent hunt across the country to unearth talented footballers who will be groomed to feed the national team and the provision of first-class facilities which would be used by the players during training and competitive matches,” he suggested.



Former Newcastle United and Brighton manager, Chris Hughton, who served as the technical advisor under Otto Addo has been backed to take over the team.