JY Appiah urges football authorities to use laws fairly to prevent court cases

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

JY Appiah reacting to the upcoming court battle between Ghana Football Association and Ashantigold has urged football authorities to use the laws fairly to prevent court cases.

Ashantigold who was demoted into the second division months ago placed an injunction on the league last month.

The league is under temporal suspension now until the final ruling is passed by the Human Rights High Court.

Three rounds of matches have already been played in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

“It is all about speaking the truth, we don’t like speaking the truth. We don’t use our laws too we create laws and disregard them. If it is Kofi the way we interpret it is different, if it is Kwaku the way we interpret it is different," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"If we want to stop going to court we have to be fair and tell the truth and use the laws. If you speak the truth nobody wants to be cheated. Because we disregard the law that is why people are going to court. Nobody will go to court if they have been treated fairly. The Sports Ministers should tell them to be truthful and also use the law properly,”

