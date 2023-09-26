Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account after being banned from Man Utd first-team facilities

Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Haag

Manchester United winger, Jadon Sancho has deactivated his Instagram account in the wake of his feud with manager Erik Ten Haag.

Sancho is currently serving a ban from the first team after refusing to apologise for publicly hitting out at Ten Haag, claiming "he has been used as a scapegoat."



The former Borussia Dortmund player was exiled from the first team and also barred from using first-team facilities at the training grounds.



Jadon Sancho's public statement was in reaction to Ten Hag's explanation concerning the player's exclusion from the squad for their game against Arsenal on Saturday, September 3, 2023.



The Dutch gaffer in his explanation stated that Sancho was left out due to poor performance in training.



According to reports, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire have suggested to Sancho to apologies but the winger has refused to back down.

Jadon Sancho has now deactivated his Instagram account. ????⛔️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HDG899JxUc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

EE/KPE