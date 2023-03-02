9
Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell, Ghanaian wife visit Christian Atsu's family

Asafa Powell Atsu Asafa Powell with his wife Alyshia Akua Powell during their visit

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell along with some executive members of the Ghana Olympic Committee paid a visit to the family house of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu on Tuesday, March 1, 2023.

Christian Atsu who played for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars died in the Turkey earthquake that occurred on February 6th, 2023.

Following his demise, several sportsmen have paid their tributes to the former Newcastle player and the latest being the 4th fastest human in the world, Asafa Powell.

The sprint champion shared some words of encouragement with the bereaved family and assured them of his support at this difficult time they find themselves.

Asafa Powell also signed the book of condolence which has been opened at the family house of the late Ghanaian international.

Members of the Ghana Olympic Committee, were led their President, Ben Nunoo Mensah also made a financial commitment to the family as they prepare to lay their loved one to rest.

Asafa Powell who is married to Ghanaian-American, Alyshia Akua Miller arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Asafa Powell is expected to visit some schools in Ghana to inspire upcoming athletes in the country.

The Jamaican has also been scheduled to meet President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Asafa Powell is the fourth-fastest man in history with a personal best of 9.72 seconds.

See pics below



Watch latest videos on Christian Atsu below









JNA/KPE

