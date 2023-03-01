4
Menu
Sports

Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell meets Asamoah Gyan

Asafa Powell Gyan Asamoah Gyan and Asafa Powell

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Globally-acclaimed sprint legend, Asafa Powell, met Ghana's football legend, Asamoah Gyan, in Accra as part of his short stay in the country.

The two world-class athletes used the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and discuss the importance of sports in the country.

The Jamaican sprinter arrived in Ghana to a warm reception at the airport on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The former world record holder in the 100-meter dash is in Ghana with his wife as part of efforts to promote athletics in Ghana and connect with the Ghanaian culture.

Asafa Powell is expected to visit some schools in Ghana to inspire upcoming athletes in the country on the importance of being a sportsman.

The Jamaican has also been scheduled to meet the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below









JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again