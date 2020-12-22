Jamal Amofa makes ADO Den Haag debut in defeat to Ajax

Ghanaian defender, Jamal Amofa

Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa was handed his senior debut at ADO Den Haag in the game against giants Ajax on Sunday.

The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration as Ruud Brood's men suffered a 4-2 defeat to the former Dutch champions.



Amofa who had a tough first half as the home side conceded four times, produced a solid performance in the second half as Den Haag fought to pull two back.



Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the visitors after 20 minutes before veteran forward Klaas Jan Huntelaar added a brace which was sandwiched by Zakaria Labyad's 30th-minute strike.

ADO Den Haag fought back strongly in the second half but could only pull two back after Michiel Kramer and Samy Bourard scored for the home side.



Amofa will be hoping to build on his second-half performance when ADO Den Haag travel to PEC Zwolle in midweek.