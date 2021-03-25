Jamb news 2021: How to register for di 2021/2022 UTME examination

JAMB full meaning bi Joint Admission and Matriculation Board

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board don announce di date for di registration exercise of di 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Di examination body for inside statement say di registration of candidates for di 2021 UTME and Direct Entry go begin on April 8 and e go end on May 15, 2021.



Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin for di board say candidates must get di National Identity Number (NIN) before e go fit begin registration.



How to register for di 2021 JAMB



Candidates go need visit any of di accredited JAMB registration centre to fill and complete di online registration form. But first you go need generate:



Get valid e-mail account: Di first basic step to take kick start di 2021/2022 Jamb registration, na to get valid e-mail address. Either gmail or yahoo mail. Dis na to fit send or receive information from Jamb about di exam.

Get your NIN: Di National Identification Number don dey compulsory for any candidate wey wan register for di 2021 UTME.



Create Jamb profile: E dey compulsory to register your Jamb profile before you buy di 2021 registration form. Jamb profile dey very important as no candidate go fit register for Jamb if e no first create profile. Apart from Jamb registration, you go also need di Jamb profile to check your result online, check admission status, print admission letter, etc.



Check Jamb iBass: According to Jamb, before you register for di UTME exam dis year, you go need check if you dey eligible. Check dia website for more informate on dis.



Buy your Jamb 2021 E-pin registration for banks



Visit any accredited CBT centers wit your personal details and di profile PIN or Code.

JAMB 2021/2022 Examination date



Di examination go hold on di 5th to 19th June for di centre wey di candidate choose. Candidates go need reprint their JAMB slip to know their examination date and centres.



JAMB Mock Exam Date



Di mock examination go hold on April 30 for those wey dey interested in di exam anddon register before 24th April.