James Akaminko signs 2-year contract extension deal with Azam FC in Tanzania

James Akaminko signs 2-year contract extension with Azam FC

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, James Akaminko has opted to extend stay in Tanzania where he plays for Azam FC.

The talented midfielder has signed a contract extension deal to continue playing for the Tanzanian giants.

In a statement from Azam FC, it has announced that James Akaminko has signed a new deal to stay at the club until 2026.

“Midfielder, James Akaminko, has extended a new two-year contract to remain in our club. Thus, he is still very much present in the outskirts of Azam Complex until the year 2026,” an official club statement from Azam FC said.

James Akaminko, 27, in the past enjoyed a stellar spell in the Ghana Premier League.

He played for a number of local clubs including Tema Youth, Medeama SC, Ashanti Gold, and Great Olympics before moving abroad.

