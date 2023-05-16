James Marfo of NJTTC tennis club wins the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) discovery series IV

James Marfo (left) receiving his award

The youngest Ping-Pong national asset, James Marfo of the New Juaben Table Tennis Club (NJTTC) has emerged victorious after beating his compatriot, Augustine Baidoo 3-1 (11-9, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11) in the grand finale at the just ended Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) discovery series (IV).

The event which was aimed at identifying and promoting talent took place at the Hathramani Sports hall with over 50 participants.



Prior to the final, Marfo exhibited his table tennis prowess over experienced Michael Yeboah in the semi-final with a 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9) final score which was played on best out of 5.



The 2023 Tamale National champion rallied some top spins and loops utilising both forehand and backhand which saw the fans and enthusiasts on their feet. The encounter saw an atmosphere of table tennis festive.



According to James Marfo, the expectations were high due to his performances in the previous series.



He stated that he would further his training programs to ensure he wins more laurels and competitions.



He made the disclosure in an interview with the media after the event.

"Because I have won the previous tournaments before, the pressure was high but I did my best and my composure during the play helped me. I motivated myself before coming into the game, the other players are really good, some are my seniors but my secret is my training," he said.



"Ghanaians should expect the best from me, I will continue to train well so that victory shall always be for us," he added.



Michael Legend Danquah, the manager of James Marfo disclosed that measures have been outlined to ensure his successful career.



"Suitable measures and training programs have been put in place to ensure that James Marfo gets the best of shape, play more competitions and this will create the exposure he needs for future glories," he revealed.



James Marfo recently had a successful stint and debut with the senior National team with a bronze medal in the men's team event to his credit at the recently ended WTTC West Africa Regional Championship held in Accra.