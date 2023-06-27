0
Menu
Sports

James Marfo optimistic about future success after WTT Contender in Nigeria

James Marfo Tennis222444 Table tennis player, James Marfo

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: Nicholas Akussah

After successfully competing for Ghana at the recently ended World Table Tennis Contender series in Nigeria, young table tennis champion James Marfo has set his career hopes higher.

According to him, the opportunity to compete for the Black Loopers is a right step to urge him on as a player.

"I have competed and won the National championship and other tournaments but playing for senior National team is a dream come true for me. I was delighted to join my other colleagues for the showdown in Nigeria.

"Playing against top players from Europe and other African countries was not easy though my first time but I have learnt a lot from those encounters. It will push me to do more," he said.

The 2023 National Tamale Open winner also expressed gratitude to the GTTA, his club and management for the support.

"The support from the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the executives and members of the fraternity has been great. My club NJTTC, Nana Yaw Boateng and manager Legend Danquah also keep me going for the ultimate, I am really grateful to all of them," James Marfo expressed.

Under the tutelage of coach Annang White and manager, Legend Danquah, Marfo who plays for the New Juaben Table Tennis Club has been tipped as the next Ping-Pong star for the Black Loopers.

However, coach Annang White, disclosed that suitable training measures have been outlined to keep his player in shape and focus.

"The steady progress of James Marfo within the cycle has not been on the lighter note. We have strategically put in place training programs in line with his club NJTTC to make sure he keeps the winning hopes alive.

"So joining the National team was not a surprise we knew he has worked hard and there are more to come," coach Annang White stated.

Source: Nicholas Akussah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé