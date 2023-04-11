0
Jamie Carragher sparks fierce debate on social media after claiming Van Dijk 'is far better than Vidic'

GOAL Multiple Images 2 Split Facebook (99).png Manchester United legend, Nemanja Vidic vs Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk

Former Liverpool captain, Jamie Carragher, has sparked a heated debate on social media after claiming Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk "is far better" former Manchester United defender, Nemanja Vidic.

The former England international chose Van Dijk over Vidic while defending the 31-year-old's drop in form.

In response to a tweet about Van Dijk's poor form, Carragher stated that the Liverpool man is "far better than Vidic."

“VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?" he tweeted.

He further linked Van Dijk's poor season to spell those of great defenders like Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.

“Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now."

He also argued that no centre-back in Premier League history has ever had such an impact on a team as Van Dijk.

"No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team,” he concluded.

His tweet was in response to a tweet by Football Tweet that had Van Dijk's picture with the caption: “Virgil Van Dijk's drop off is actually insane. People were comparing him to Terry, Kompany, Rio and Vidić.”

Some football fans who disagree with Sky Sports pundit have hit back at him, arguing why Van Dijk is not at the level of the Manchester United legend.

Whereas a section side with Carragher, saying Van Dijk is the best in PL history.

He joined Liverpool in 2018 after two and half seasons with Southampton.



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
