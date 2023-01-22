0
Jamie Leweling scores in Union Berlin's comeback win against Hoffenheim

Leweling Score.png Jamie Leweling

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Jamie Leweling scored in Union Berlin's comeback win against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon. Union Berlin beat TSG Hoffenheim 3-1 at the Stadion an der alten Försterei .

Forward Jordan Pefok missed an early penalty for Union after his shot hit the left post. Then, shortly before halftime, Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou, making his first appearance of the season after a knee injury, stunned the home team with a counterattack.

After the break, Union applied persistent pressure, and captain Christopher Trimmel set up defender Danilho Doekhi for two late headed goals that delighted the home crowd despite light snow.

Attacker Jamie Leweling sealed the victory in injury time to really get the party started.

Leweling has made seven appearances, scored one goal, and assisted one in the German Bundesliga this season.

Union Berlin is third on the league table with 30 points after 16 games and Hoffenheim is 13th with 18 points.

