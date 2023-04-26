Jan Gyamerah continues injury recovery

Jan Gyamerah

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah has been sidelined due to injury, and he is still in the process of recovering.

The former Hamburger SV defender is likely to miss FC Nurnberg's weekend game against Hannover. Jan Gyamerah has already missed FC Nurnberg's game against Fortuna. FC Nurnberg beat Fortuna 2-0, Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah and Nathaniel Brown scored the goals at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.



This season in the German Bundesliga 2 Jan Gyamerah has made 25 appearances and scored one goal. FC Nurnberg is 13th on the league table with 33 points. They are fighting to stay in the league and will greatly miss Jan Gyamerah's calm presence at the back.

Jan Gyamerah made his debut for FC Nurnberg on 16th July 2022 against St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2.



On 10 June 2022, Gyamerah signed with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nürnberg. Gyamerah was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent. He was a youth international for Germany.