0
Menu
Sports

Jan Gyamerah continues injury recovery

Jan Gyamerah.jpeg Jan Gyamerah

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah has been sidelined due to injury, and he is still in the process of recovering.

The former Hamburger SV defender is likely to miss FC Nurnberg's weekend game against Hannover. Jan Gyamerah has already missed FC Nurnberg's game against Fortuna. FC Nurnberg beat Fortuna 2-0, Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah and Nathaniel Brown scored the goals at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

This season in the German Bundesliga 2 Jan Gyamerah has made 25 appearances and scored one goal. FC Nurnberg is 13th on the league table with 33 points. They are fighting to stay in the league and will greatly miss Jan Gyamerah's calm presence at the back.

Jan Gyamerah made his debut for FC Nurnberg on 16th July 2022 against St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2.

On 10 June 2022, Gyamerah signed with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nürnberg. Gyamerah was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent. He was a youth international for Germany.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw