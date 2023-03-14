0
Jan Gyamerah named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

Jan Gyamerah.jpeg Jan Gyamerah

Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Defender Jan Gyamerah has been named in Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 team of the week after his outstanding performance for FC Nurnberg in Germany.

The defender started as a left-back for his club today in the Round 24 encounter of the ongoing German Bundesliga 2 season.

In the exciting contest that ensued between the two teams, Jan Gyamerah excelled in his position and proved to be a key player for his side both in defense and in the attack.

During the game today, FC Nürnberg opened the scoring in the 69th minute when Florian Hubner equalised.

This was after the first half of the contest ended in a goalless draw.

Later in the 81st minute, Jan Gyamerah sealed the win with a second goal for FC Nürnberg.

This is the first goal for the German-Ghanaian defender after making 22 appearances in the German Bundesliga. FC Nurnberg is 12th on the league table with 28 points.

Below is the team of the week:

Source: footballghana.com
