Jan Gyamerah scores for FC Nürnberg in 2-0 win against Eintracht Braunschweig

Jan Gyamerah

Ghanaian international, Jan Gyamerah was in action for FC Nürnberg on Friday evening and scored to seal a delightful 2-0 win against Eintracht Braunschweig.

The defender started as a left-back for his club today in the Round 24 encounter of the ongoing German Bundesliga 2 season.



In the exciting contest that ensued between the two teams today, Jan Gyamerah excelled in his position and proved to be a key player for his side both in defense and in the attack.



During the game today, FC Nürnberg opened the scoring in the 69th minute when Florian Hubner equalised.

This was after the first half of the contest ended in a goalless draw.



Later in the 81st minute, Jan Gyamerah sealed the win with a second goal for FC Nürnberg.



This is the first goal for the German-Ghanaian defender after making 22 appearances in the German Bundesliga.