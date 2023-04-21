Japanese striker Jindo Morishita vows to help Great Olympics avoid relegation

Accra Great Olympics striker, Jindo Morishita

Accra Great Olympics' Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita has declared his commitment to the team's fight against relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Despite his lack of playing time, the 27-year-old is determined to contribute to the club's efforts to remain in the top flight league.



Morishita, who joined the team in January, has only featured once in a match this season. He is, however, confident in the abilities of the team and their coach, stating that he would do his best to ensure Great Olympics' survival.



"It is a pleasure to be here, and though not satisfied with personal results since coming into the country to play football two years ago, I would contribute to ensuring that my new club Olympics plays Premiership football next year," he said at Japanese Embassy during his official unveiling.

"We know it is a huge task, but we have a great coach and players to make it through."



The striker arrived in Ghana two years ago and joined Ebusua Dwarfs with the aim of playing in the country's top-tier league. However, Dwarfs was relegated to Division One last season, prompting Morishita to seek a new challenge at Great Olympics.



Great Olympics, currently in 17th place, will take on fellow strugglers Tamale City in their first match at the newly constructed Sogakope Red Bull Arena on Sunday, April 23, 2024.