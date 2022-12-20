0
Menu
Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha is one of the best players Africa has ever produced - Asamoah Gyan

Jay Jay Okocha Nigeria legend, Jay-Jay Okocha

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha is one of most skillful players to have ever come out of Africa.

Okocha played 73 times for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times, and was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players from Africa.

He played play in the Bundesliga, Turkish Süper Lig, Ligue 1, English Premier League, EFL Championship, and Qatar Stars League before his retirement in 2008.

“Hahaha... Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world," Gyan told SuperSport TV.

"I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there, he was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told