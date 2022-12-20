Jay-Jay Okocha is one of the best players Africa has ever produced - Asamoah Gyan

Nigeria legend, Jay-Jay Okocha

Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha is one of most skillful players to have ever come out of Africa.

Okocha played 73 times for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times, and was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads.



He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players from Africa.



He played play in the Bundesliga, Turkish Süper Lig, Ligue 1, English Premier League, EFL Championship, and Qatar Stars League before his retirement in 2008.

“Hahaha... Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world," Gyan told SuperSport TV.



"I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there, he was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria."