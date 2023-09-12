Jeffery Asare breaks silence on his role in disqualification of George Afriyie from GFA Elections

Jeffery Asare speaking on Sompa TV

Ace sports broadcaster, Jeffery Asare has disclosed that he will continue to remain mute concerning allegations levelled against him following George Afriyie’s disqualification from the Ghana Football Association presidential elections.

Date Asare was reported to have allegedly falsified documents to endorse George Afriyie’s candidacy, leading to the decision by the GFA’s Vetting Committee to disqualify Afriyie. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian football community.



Asare said he will keep mute on all allegations peddled against him and will patiently wait for Nkoranza Warriors Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Kuuku Bartels to speak before he takes his turn.



Speaking on Sompa TV, Asare said “After this issue popped up, people have really said all of manner of things and I laugh because that is the reason why I have decided not to speak and I will do that at the right time. Leslie Kuuku Bartels will speak before I do and I know why”.



“And to all those speaking ill against me, I thank all of them. And to those who have called me and have not doubted my integrity, it can never be questioned by anybody. When the truth is out, the dust will settle. You don’t have to waste your breathe about what people say about you. I am a principal person and after Leslie speaks and outlines what led to what and after there, I will take people on”, he added.



Watch the video below:

True is ☝️ pic.twitter.com/MDEx0lnOpn — Mr Jeffery Asare (APOSTLE) (@MrJefferyAsare) September 11, 2023













LSN/KPE