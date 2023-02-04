1
Jeffery Schlupp scores in Crystal Palace defeat to Manchester United

Jeffrey Schlupp546 Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp scored in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandez's penalty kick in the seventh minute of the first half gave the home team the lead and gave Manchester United a strong start.

In the 62nd minute, Marcus Rashford scored the game's second goal to give Manchester United a bigger advantage.

Manchester United was reduced to ten players as Casemiro was sent off for aggressive behavior, following a brawl that was sparked by Jeffrey Schlupp when Antony was knocked to the ground.

Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace used the 10-men advantage to cut the deficit in half in the 76th minute.

Manchester United held on to a one-goal lead to win the game, handing Palace manager Patrick Vieria his first Premier League defeat versus Manchester United.

This season, Jeffrey Schlupp has one goal in 21 appearances for Crystal Palace.

Source: footballghana.com
