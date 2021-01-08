Jeffery Schlupp to miss 'a number of games' for Crystal Palace - Roy Hodgson

Jeffrey Schlupp and Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has disclosed Ghanaian winger Jeffrey Schlupp will out for "a number of games " following the injury he picked up against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining the injury moments after scoring the match opener for Palace in their 2-0 win over The Blades.



Media speculation after Schlupp underwent a scan on Monday claimed he is set to stay in the treatment room for three months. Hodgson, however, refused to confirm the reports.



"The medical staff are never prepared to do that [put a time frame on Schlupp's expected injury return], but he’s certainly going to be missing a number of games," Hodgson said in his team news on Thursday ahead of Friday's FA Cup encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers, his club's official website reports.



"We’ll just have to do the best we can. It is a muscle strain. He’s got good powers of recovery and we hope he’ll have them again.

"[This game may be too soon for [Tim Cahill] but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the squad for the next league game as well.



"We’re not risking [Scott Dann] in the game but I don’t see that as a long-term injury."



Schlupp has made 15 Premier League appearances and scored two goals for the Eagles, who occupy the 14th spot on the league table after 17 matches.