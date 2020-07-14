0
Jeffrey Ofori signs contract extension at Danish side Bronshoj BK

Jeffrey Ofori Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jeffrey Ofori

Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jeffrey Ofori has decided to continue his career at Bronshoj BK after signing a contract extension with the club.

The Danish second-tier side announced a one-year contract extension deal with the 24-year-old centre-back.

The right-footed defender has so far proven to be a dependable key cog in coach Michael Madsen's set-up since joining them on a year deal in 2019.

A club statement confirming the contract extension of Jeffrey Ofori together with two other team-mates by Sporting Director Thomas lbsen reads:

"Common to all three - Jeffrey, Nicolai, and Jonas - is that they contribute with a high tempo and great commitment to both training and fighting. They are all in a huge development as players, which is being built on,"

Jeffrey Ofori has racked up 23 appearances this season, his brother Kenneth Ofori plays for Taastrup FC.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

