Jeffrey Schlupp insists Crystal Palace would have achieved more but for injuries

Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Palace

Crystal Palace ace Jeffrey Schlupp believes they could have achieved more in the just concluded season but for injuries.

The Eagles had several key players including the Ghana international miss chunk of the season.



On Sunday, 27 July 2020, the versatile player scored the equalizer in their 1-1 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.



This ended the run of seven straight defeats after the resumption of competitive fixtures .

"We've had some key injuries. All in all, it has been a good season for us; we wanted to maybe challenge for something a bit higher in the league but it didn't happen," Schlupp told the club's website.



"We had some disappointing results but it was important for us to finish well and hopefully we can take that into the next season."



"We deserve a good break first and foremost and then we get straight back into it with a shorter pre-season than normal and pick-up where we left-off after today."

