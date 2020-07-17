Sports News

Jeffrey Schlupp marks injury return in Crystal Palace's defeat to Manchester United

Schlupp played his first game since December

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp made an injury return in Crystal Palace's defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night.

Schlupp was making his first appearance since December last year after picking an injury in Palace's 1-0 win over Watford before the coronavirus break.



He returned briefly from injury but suffered another setback when the EPL resumed and had to be out for some few weeks more.



However, last night the ex-Leicester City man climbed off the bench in the 72nd minute to replace James McArthur as the Eagles lost 2-0 to Manchester United.



The Red Devils took the lead right at the stroke of half time through English forward Marcus Rashford.

But it was the host who returned stronger in the second half, pinning the Red Devils to the back foot and briefly had an equalizer.



French forward Anthony Martial then put the game beyond Crystal Palace after scoring with 12 minutes left.



