Jeffrey Schlupp nets opener for Crystal Palace but replaced after early injury

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Crystal Palace an early lead against Sheffield United on Saturday, 2 January 2021 but was replaced before half time due to injury.
The Ghana international smashed one past goalkeeper Ramsdale on four minutes after Wilfred Zaha broke down the left, cut back to Christian Benteke who fed Schlupp.
It was the club's fastest English Premier League goal since 2017.
But Schlupp had to replaced after 39 minutes by Nigerian Eberechi Eze who scored the second goal.
The 28-year-old has scored two goals this term in 15 league appearances.
