Jeffrey Schlupp oozing with confidence ahead of start of new EPL season

Midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp remains confident ahead of the start of the new season.

Schlupp scored as the Eagles wrapped up preparations ahead of the commencement of the 2023/24 season with a 2-0 win over French giants Olympique Lyonnais.



The ex-Leicester City player is expected to play a pivotal role in Roy Hudgson's side as Palace begin their campaign with a trip to Sheffield United.



"We knew it was going to be a good test," he told Crystal Palace TV.



“Out of all the pre-season games, this was the perfect one to prepare us for next week – the first game in the [23/24] Premier League– so we got the win that we wanted and we're ready for next week.

“Obviously we're looking at stats and everyone's come through the games really well. We've managed to get some good minutes into the legs – good games, good prep, and I think we're all confident and ready to go next week.



“The game against Sevilla was really good. The actual performance was really good, positive. We took that into today. I thought we controlled today. We did as much as we needed to.



“We scored two goals, could have been more, so again, it was good preparation for next week and we're full of confidence. We'll look forward to it."