Jeffrey Schlupp picks up fresh injury after scoring in 2-0 win against Sheffield Utd

Schlupp played only forty minutes for Palace

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has suffered a fresh injury on Saturday afternoon in their Premier League game against Sheffield United.

Schlupp broke the deadlock on the 4th minutes but was taken off after forty minutes of action when he was hit with a supposed ankle sprain injury.



He was replaced by youngster Eberechi Eze on the 40th-minute mark.



The player of Nigerian descent, Eze scored a wonderful individual goal to put the hosts 2-0 before the break.

The extent of Schlupp’s injury is unknown but would be reported as soon as his team gives an update on his injury situation.



Schlupp has two goals and an assist in fourteen matches this season in the Premiership.