2
Menu
Sports

Jeffrey Schlupp returns to Black Stars as he makes 55-man squad for World Cup

3DBD8083 939D 4D58 AC80 445E1CB5AC09.jpeg Jeffrey Schlupp

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Crystal Palace FC midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to the Ghana squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The intelligent and creative midfielder has been named in Otto Addo’s 55-man provisional list which was released on Friday with few days to the biggest global football festival.

The 29-year-old last appearance for the Black Stars came September of last year when he played 28 minutes in a World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia and has since been out of the team.

His career had been greatly marred by injuries has been sensational for Crystal Palace in the ongoing campaign.

He will be aiming to make the final 26-man squad which will be announced before the World Cup kicks off on November 20.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: