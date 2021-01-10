Jeffrey Schlupp ruled out of action for three months

Midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has been ruled out of action for at least three months due to a hamstring injury.

The Crystal Palace man suffered the injury during Saturday’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United.



This means he will miss a large chunk of games, a huge blow for manager Roy Hodgson.



Schlupp has established himself as a first-team regular starter under Hodgson.

Since his arrival in 2017, the 28-year-old has made over a hundred appearances for Palace across all competitions, via Transfermarkt.



He has made 12 starts out of 15 games in the Premier League this season, and struck two goals, one apiece against Spurs and Sheffield United, respectively.



Hodgson has praised the “underrated” Schlupp for his performances and the impact he has made having had to adapt to playing in different positions.