Jeffrey Schlupp's first goal of the season snatches point for Crystal Palace against Spurs

Defender Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.

The 27-year-old profited from a spilt ball by goalkeeper Lloris who could not handle a wicked Eze free-kick and Schlupp was on hand to smash it home.



Schlupp was making his tenth league appearance for Eagles this term.

Tottenham took the lead in the 23rd-minute courtesy Harry Kane who shot from distance and Guiata dropped a clanger.