0
Menu
Sports

Jeffrey Schlupp suffers racial abuse after brawl with Manchester United players

Schlupp 34567898.png Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp was allegedly subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The Ghanaian was at the heart of a second-half scuffle after his tackle on Antony resulted in a brawl with Manchester United players during Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

According to The Athletic, a UK news portal was subjected to abuse on Instagram after the match.

Several Instagram users posted monkey emojis and racial comments under his posts, which led him to turn off the comments section of his two most recent posts on January 19, 2023, and December 5, 2023.

Schlupp has also limited the comment section of all his social media handles due to the abuse.

The Athletic report that Crystal Palace are set to report the abuse to the police and the Premier League.

The scuffle led to Casemiro being sent off for holding Palace's Will Hughes's neck, while Sclupp and Antony picked up a yellow card each.

The 30-year-old scored the only consolation for Crystal Palace in the defeat.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Related Articles: