Jeffrey Schlupp to sit on the sidelines for a month after sustaining hamstring injury

Crystal Palace has suffered a major blow after it emerged that their in-form midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp is set to be sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring injury.
Jeffrey Schlupp suffered the injury during Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League over the weekend.
He pulled out in the first half after scoring the opening goal and was forced off after a period of treatment.
Manager Roy Hodgson said: "Jeffrey Schlupp is more concerning as it is definitely a muscle injury. He felt a hamstring pull."
"It looks like we're going to miss him for a while and that's unfortunate because he's been doing very, very well for us."
The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, contributing to three goals.
He has scored two and assisted one despite being defensive-minded.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.