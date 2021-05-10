Jeffrey Schlupp usurps Essien as Ghanaian player with most Premier League games

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp has overtaken Michael Essien as the Ghanaian player with most appearances in the history of the English Premier League.

Schlupp achieved this feat after featuring for Palace in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday at Bramall Lane.



The 28-year-old lasted for 71 minutes before being replaced.



The appearance took his overall appearance in the league to 169 games, more than Essien who played 168 times.

The two are being followed closely by Jordan Ayew who has played 167 games.



Jeffrey Schlupp joined the Premier League in 2010 and has played for only two clubs in the English topflight league – Leicester City and Crystal Palace.