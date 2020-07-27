Sports News

Jeffrey Schlupp voted Man of the Match in Crystal Palace's draw at Tottenham

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars defender, Jeffrey Schlupp, has been voted Man of the Match in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the final game of the season.

The versatile player, who returned to full fitness few weeks ago starred in the game against Tottenham, grabbing a second-half equalizer to secure a point for Palace.



Schlupp beat left-back Tyrick Mitchell and Scott Dann to win the award.



The Ghana international fired home from 12 yards in the 53rd minute after countryman Jordan Ayew's goal-bound shot took a deflection and fell in front of him.

The ex-Leicester City player drew his side level after Spurs had taken a 13th minute through inspirational skipper Harry Kane.



It was his third league goal of the season after finding the back of the next in wins at Burnely and Bournemouth-all in 2019.



Schlupp, 27, could manage only 18 league appearances after battling injuries this term.

