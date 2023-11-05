Jeffrey Schlupps's goal against Burnley was 'very, very pleasing' - Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson

Midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has described Jeffrey Schlupp’s goal in their 2-0 win over Burnley as “a very, very pleasing goal”.

Schlupp scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Jordan Ayew as the Eagles returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon.



Speaking after the game, Hodgson praised Ayew’s role, first for winning the ball off a Burnley player and proceeding to deliver the pass that set up the goal.



“Jordan (Ayew) chose his time perfectly, won the ball, his cross was good, and Jeffrey Schlupp made up an enormous amount of ground to slide the ball into the goal. That was a very, very pleasing goal…We’ve got to be very happy.”

Tyrick Mitchell scored late as Palace recorded the important three points.



Crystal Palace will host Everton in the Round 12 games at Selhurst Park on Saturday, November 11.



Jordan Ayew earlier this week, signed a one-year contract extension with Palace with the new deal set to expire on June 30, 2025.