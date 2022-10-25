0
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong apologizes after hitting young fan in face with a ball

0 4adee0ad A311 48c9 9196 6a62d758bb2f Jeremie Frimpong rendering an apology

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has apologized to a Leverkusen fan by handing him his shirt after hitting him in the face with a ball.

The promising right-back accidentally clipped the youngster as he launched the ball into the stands during Saturday's Bundesliga match with Wolfsburg.

Frimpong left the fan overwhelmed with emotion through the kind gesture, made sweeter by the full-back - who left Celtic Park in 2021 for a shot at the German side - scoring the leveler during a 1-1 home draw.

His form has been impressive at Leverkusen, coached by Xabi Alonso.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in him.

Frimpong took to Twitter after the game this weekend: "We deserved more today, but we are not giving up."

It's been a good start to the season so far from the 21-year-old, who has netted four times and grabbed two Champions League assists. Frimpong has been named in the Netherlands provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
Related Articles: