Jeremie Frimpong available for Kilmarnock clash on Sunday after injury scare - Celtic boss

Celtic defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong will be available for selection against Kilmarnock on Sunday in the Scottish Premier League, Chris Hutton has confirmed.

The 19-year-old limped out of the Europa League encounter with the French side having been fouled winning Celtic a penalty to go 2-1 up.



He suffered a heavy blow to his head early in the match, which caused Chris Sutton to point out that the rush to get him back into the action was ill-advised, then was brought down from behind inside the box to win Celtic a penalty – which captain for the night Callum McGregor converted.

It was feared the youngster could be on the sidelines for a longer period but Celtic boss Chris Hutton has confirmed he is fine and will be ready for the game on Sunday.





Neil Lennon provides an injury update on @JeremieFrimpong ahead of #CELKIL ????#CelticFC???? — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 11, 2020