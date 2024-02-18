Jeremie Frimpong buzzing after scoring in Bayer Leverkusen's win over Heidenheim

Right back, Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian sensation Jeremie Frimpong beams with delight following his standout display for Bayer Leverkusen against Heidenheim last Saturday.

The dynamic right-back showcased his scoring prowess by igniting the scoreline with a clinical left-footed strike from the heart of the box, setting the tone for Leverkusen's 2-1 triumph at the Voith-Arena.



In a moment of halftime brilliance, Frimpong's precise finish nestled into the bottom right corner, leaving spectators in awe.



Post-match, Frimpong took to his official social media handle, sharing a snapshot of his jubilant goal celebration alongside a teammate, captioned simply, 'This feeling.'

Moroccan forward Amine Adli further solidified Leverkusen's dominance, netting a second goal in the 81st minute, courtesy of a well-timed through ball from Florian Wirtz.



Though FC Heidenheim clawed back a consolation goal in the 86th minute through Tim Kleindienst, Leverkusen held firm to clinch the hard-fought 2-1 victory.



Frimpong's stellar performance adds another glittering chapter to his impressive season tally, boasting 21 appearances, seven goals, and six assists in the Bundesliga campaign.