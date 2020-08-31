Sports News

Jeremie Frimpong features as Celtic thrash Motherwell

Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong in action

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong was in action for Celtic as they bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit with a 3-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old clinched off the bench to replace Greg Taylor in the 62nd minute of the game as the Hoops sealed a comfortable win at Celtic Park.



James Forrest opened the scoring for the hosts in the 40th minute despite a frustrating first half.



Albian Ajeti came on to score for the second time this season and Christopher Jullien secured the win.

The win moved Celtic to 3rd on the league table with 10 points, six points behind leaders Rangers, having played two fewer games.



Frimpong has now made five appearances in all competitions for the Scottish champions, scored one goal and provided one assist thus far this season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.