0
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong grabs Bayern Leverkusen 2022/23 Player of the Season

Jeremie Player Of The Year Jeremie Frimpong

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has shared his excitement after scooping the Player of the Season award at German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong pulled 30.7% of the votes cast to win the prestigious award, beating off competition from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich for the top award.

“Blessed. Thank you for naming me Player of The Season, Bayer Leverkusen,” he posted on his official Twitter handle.

The 22-year-old was impressive in the just-ended season for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 9 goals and providing 7 assists in 42 games.

He emerged as a club’s second top scorer at the end of the 2022/23 football season. Only Moussa Diaby scored more goals than defender.

He played a huge role when the club reached the semifinals of the Europa League after being eliminated by Italian side AS Roma.

However, Frimpong was left out of the Netherlands squad for their Nations Cup tie against Italy and Croatia.

LSN/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: