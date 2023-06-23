Jeremie Frimpong grabs Bayern Leverkusen 2022/23 Player of the Season

Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has shared his excitement after scooping the Player of the Season award at German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong pulled 30.7% of the votes cast to win the prestigious award, beating off competition from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich for the top award.



“Blessed. Thank you for naming me Player of The Season, Bayer Leverkusen,” he posted on his official Twitter handle.



The 22-year-old was impressive in the just-ended season for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 9 goals and providing 7 assists in 42 games.



He emerged as a club’s second top scorer at the end of the 2022/23 football season. Only Moussa Diaby scored more goals than defender.

He played a huge role when the club reached the semifinals of the Europa League after being eliminated by Italian side AS Roma.



However, Frimpong was left out of the Netherlands squad for their Nations Cup tie against Italy and Croatia.



LSN/DO