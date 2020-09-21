Jeremie Frimpong heaps praises on Celtic teammate Albian Ajeti

Ghana international Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic right-back, Jeremie Frimpong, has heaped praises on new teammate Albian Ajeti after his decisive goal against Livingston.

Celtic won the game 3-2 to move to the top of the Scottish Championship log and Ajeti scored the winner on the day.



After the game, Frimpong noted that Ajeti worked hard for this and is happy for him.



“Albian is a natural finisher and I am really happy for him. He has worked hard in training since he came to the club."



“Albian came here to help us and to score goals. That is what he is doing."



"He is so cool in front of goal. He shows total composure but that's a top striker for you. He never panics when he gets a chance."

“You also see his strength in holding the ball up and that is so important for the team."



“There are times when we play it up to him and we need Albian to take it in and let us get up the pitch. He is really good at that. He has made a great start and he will only get stronger."



“We have a great mix of strikers now. They all have their own qualities and that is so important."



“Every game is different and they will all have a big role to play for the team.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.