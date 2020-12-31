Jeremie Frimpong insists he's focused on Celtic amid AS roma interest

Celtic defender, Jeremie Frimpong insists he's fully focused on the club amid reports linking him with a move to AS Roma.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Italian outfit following an impressive run in the Scottish top-flight.
But the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender does not want to be carried away by persistent reports linking him with a move away from the Parkhead.
“I am just focussed on Celtic right now,” said the fullback. “I am at Celtic so I am focussed on that.”
The right-back is a popular figure among supporters as he played full throttle in the side's 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday.
Frimpong joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Manchester City.
He made 19 appearances in his first season at the club where he shone, alerting a host of clubs including Roma for his signature.
