Jeremie Frimpong insists he's focused on Celtic amid AS roma interest

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong insists he's fully focused on the club amid reports linking him with a move to AS Roma.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to the Italian outfit following an impressive run in the Scottish top-flight.



But the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender does not want to be carried away by persistent reports linking him with a move away from the Parkhead.



But the fullback says he's focused on the Scottish giants.



“I am just focussed on Celtic right now,” said the fullback. “I am at Celtic so I am focussed on that.”

The right-back is a popular figure among supporters as he played full throttle in the side's 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday.



Frimpong joined Celtic on a four-year deal from Manchester City.



He made 19 appearances in his first season at the club where he shone, alerting a host of clubs including Roma for his signature.