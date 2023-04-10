0
Menu
Sports

Jeremie Frimpong interested in move to Manchester United

Jeremie Frimpong 2223 2 Jeremie Frimpong

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong is interested in making a big summer transfer move to Manchester United.

The player is having an outstanding campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing 2022/23 football season.

His impressive displays which have produced goals and assists are helping the German Bundesliga club in their quest to qualify for Europe at the end of the season.

As reported by footballghana in the past couple of months, Jeremie Frimpong’s exploits have attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe.

One of the clubs includes Manchester United. Reports indicate that the English Premier League outfit is leading the race to land the signature of the talented youngster.

Today, information gathered indicates that Jeremie Frimpong also fancies the move to Manchester United.

He is ready to make the big switch but only if Manchester United reaches an agreement with his club, Bayer Leverkusen.

This season, Jeremie Frimpong has made 27 appearances in the German Bundesliga. He has scored eight goals and has six assists to his name.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: