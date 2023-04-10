Jeremie Frimpong interested in move to Manchester United

Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong is interested in making a big summer transfer move to Manchester United.

The player is having an outstanding campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in the ongoing 2022/23 football season.



His impressive displays which have produced goals and assists are helping the German Bundesliga club in their quest to qualify for Europe at the end of the season.



As reported by footballghana in the past couple of months, Jeremie Frimpong’s exploits have attracted interest from several top clubs in Europe.



One of the clubs includes Manchester United. Reports indicate that the English Premier League outfit is leading the race to land the signature of the talented youngster.

Today, information gathered indicates that Jeremie Frimpong also fancies the move to Manchester United.



He is ready to make the big switch but only if Manchester United reaches an agreement with his club, Bayer Leverkusen.



This season, Jeremie Frimpong has made 27 appearances in the German Bundesliga. He has scored eight goals and has six assists to his name.