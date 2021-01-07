Jeremie Frimpong isn't good enough to play for Celtic - Charlie Adam

Defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam says Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong isn't good enough to play for Celtic.

Frimpong was singled out by the former Liverpool ace for his defensive weaknesses as he called for a whole new squad to be introduced at Parkhead.



Following the defeat to Rangers, Celtic are 19-points off the pace in the Scottish Premiership.



Adam told the PLZ Football Show that he didn't rate the 20-year-old right-back as they discussed a mass exodus next summer.



He said: "Frimpong, I don’t think he’s good enough.

"Yes, he’s good going forward but defensively I don’t think he’s at the level everybody thinks he is.



"They desperately need a right-winger with James Forrest coming back from an injury and I think he’s been a massive loss to them.



"If you look at the number of players who might want away if they lose Ten In A Row, you’re looking at a brand new team."